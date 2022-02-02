Further Evidence for Inquiry into Australia’s Engagement in Afghanistan

The following provides further evidence and an update on our previous submission. In this, we draw the Committee’s attention to the urgent need for visa processing priorities to be determined and communicated, and for pending applications to be progressed in a timely manner. We reiterate the importance of restoring the 28,000 places removed from the Humanitarian Program since 2018 with an additional intake for Afghan nationals at risk. With regards to settlement support, we acknowledge the unique circumstances facing Afghans who were evacuated in chaotic circumstances and have begun their settlement journey in Australia in the context of services having to rebuild after significant COVID-related disruptions, during a public health crisis, and on a visa sub-class (449), the visa which contributes an additional layer of complexity to settlement experiences.

Finally, we provide an update on the situation in Afghanistan from our new staff member, Ahmad Shuja Jamal, who is a former Afghan civil servant and expert, now in exile in Australia. Jamal served as the director-general for international relations and regional cooperation at the Afghan National Security Council, where he helped manage Afghanistan’s security partnerships. He also served as director for peace and civilian protection and handled Afghanistan’s policy portfolio on international sanctions, including those of the UN Security Council and the US against Taliban, Al-Qaeda, and ISIS. Section 4 provides the Committee with up-to-date information regarding the situation in Afghanistan and the dire need for humanitarian intervention from Australia and other allies.

List of Recommendations

Special intake of 20,000 humanitarian visas for Afghan nationals

The Australian Government should allocate a special intake of 20,000 humanitarian visas over two years for Afghan nationals in addition to the regular Humanitarian Program intake.

Urgently send acknowledgement letters

The Department of Home Affairs should urgently provide acknowledgement letters to all applicants from Afghanistan, including their reference number, to assist with ongoing processing and communication.

Publish priority criteria for Afghan humanitarian applications

The Department of Home Affairs should urgently publish their criteria and guidelines for prioritisation of humanitarian visas for the Afghan cohort, in order to assess applications and their representatives and provide for realistic expectations as to the likelihood of success.

End the ban on resettlement for refugees in Indonesia

The Australian Government should end the ban that prevents refugees in Indonesia who registered with UNHCR after 30 June 2014 from accessing resettlement.

Facilitate and expedite Partner visa applications

The Department of Home Affairs should prioritise processing partner visas for Afghan nationals and facilitate identity and medical assessments in order to support applicants to meet these requirements.

Urgently invite evacuees on 449 visas to apply for a subsequent visa and extend application timelines

The Department of Home Affairs should prioritise inviting those on 449 visas to apply for a subsequent visa, and extend the timeline that people have to submit the application.

Assess humanitarian visa applications on the papers

The Department of Home Affairs should assess all humanitarian applications from 449 holders on the papers and only interview people where applications are lacking in sufficient detail.

Urgently grant overseas split family members of evacuees 449 visas to facilitate visa application processes

The Department of Home Affairs should urgently identify any overseas split family members of evacuees in Australia and grant them a 449 visa in order to facilitate visa applications to ensure family unity.

Provide a 12-month rental subsidy to new arrivals

The Australian Government should provide a 12-month rental subsidy to new arrivals to support people into private accommodation.

Strategically engage the diaspora in Australia

Noting the up-to-date information outlined about the situation on the ground in Afghanistan, the Australian Government should engage Afghan diaspora members in Australia to provide insights and advice on what is happening in the region and how Australia can strengthen its role and response.