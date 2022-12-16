UN Committee Against Torture notes concerns about Australia’s refugee policies 

RCOA has urged the Australian Government to act on a new United Nations Committee Against Torture report which highlights breaches of international law in Australia’s treatment of refugees. RCOA, together with the Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law and the Human Rights Law Centre made a submission to the periodic review of Australia’s compliance with the Convention against Torture. The UN Committee’s concluding observations on Australia’s sixth period review lists concerns about the ill-treatment of people held in immigration detention centres and subject to Australia’s offshore processing and turnback policies; issues highlighted in our joint submission. The Committee called on Australia to end the practice of mandatory detention, end offshore processing and ensure it does not return any person to harm.
