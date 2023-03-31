Refugee Council of Australia
Podcast

Refugees’ Stories

31 March 2023
Year: 2017-2020

Refugees’ Stories has a straightforward purpose: to share stories about the lives and experiences of refugees. We all hear a lot about refugees in the media, but we rarely have the opportunity to hear about their experiences, their lives, and get to know them as people rather than just as numbers. This project is an attempt to balance that, one story at a time.

