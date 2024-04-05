Guide for Advocates Writing Letters to Senators Regarding the Migration Amendment (Removal and Other Measures) Bill 2024 

When writing to your senators to express your concerns about the Migration Amendment (Removal and Other Measures) Bill 2024, consider the following dot points as a guide for structuring your letter:

Introduction: Address the senator formally.

S tate the purpose of your letter (to express concern about the Migration Amendment (Removal and Other Measures) Bill 2024).

M ention your position as a concerned Australian citizen or as a representative of an organi s ation. Express Your Concerns: Highlight the Bill’s potential impact on vulnerable individuals, including the risk of returning them to danger.

Emphasize the Bill’s potential to separate families and tarnish Australia’s reputation. Key Issues with the Bill: The Bill’s targeting of individuals denied visas, pushing them towards removal under the threat of imprisonment.

Criticism of the fast-track assessment process for not providing fair assessments, placing thousands at risk.

New powers for the Minister to direct individuals to facilitate their removal, including engaging with regimes they fled from.

Criminal charges for failure to comply with directives, with penalties including imprisonment and fines.

Visa ban for citizens from designated “removal concern countries,” restricting their ability to seek safety or opportunities in Australia. Consequences of the Bill: Potential criminalisation of people seeking asylum for non-cooperation with their removal.

Risks of indefinite detention for individuals unable to be removed due to legitimate fears of harm or medical conditions.

Separation of families and significant expansion of ministerial powers without adequate checks and balances. Call to Action: Urge the senator to consider the severe implications of the Bill on individuals at risk of harm.

Request the senator’s opposition to the Bill, highlighting the need to protect those in peril. Closing Thank the senator for their time and consideration.

Provide your contact information for further correspondence.

Sign off with a respectful closing (e.g., “Yours sincerely,” followed by your name).

Remember to keep your letter concise, respectful, and focused on the key issues and consequences of the Bill. Personal stories or examples can add a powerful touch to your appeal.

Thank you for taking a stand against the Migration Amendment (Removal and Other Measures) Bill 2024.