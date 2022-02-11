Facilitating humanitarian arrivals in the context of global vaccine inequities

From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of 2021, border restrictions have meant only a trickle of refugee and humanitarian visa holders have been allowed to enter Australia. With the progressive opening of Australia’s borders, it is fundamental that consideration is given to facilitating the arrival of refugee and humanitarian visa holders – particularly those who are unable to meet vaccination requirements due to extenuating circumstances. The following outlines steps that State and Federal governments can take to facilitate refugee resettlement in the context of global vaccine inequities.

Download the brief here

Size : 346.3 kB Format : PDF