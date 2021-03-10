Face to Face Program expands into the Inner West

Refugee Council’s Face to Face Schools and Community Program will be offering schools and community groups in the Inner West (Sydney) the opportunity to engage with the Refugee Council of Australia to work collaboratively together to bring the stories of refugees live and well into our community. If you are interested to host a refugee speaker at your school or community group, please get in contact with our team here at RCOA:

E: facetoface@refugeecouncil.org.au

W: https://www.refugeecouncil.org.au/f2f-bookings/

This has been made possible by Wests Ashfield Leagues through the ClubGRANTS Program.