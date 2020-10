How to book

We are excited to announce that through growing support and interest, we have been able to expand our program and bring on more volunteers and speakers to be trained for the new year and going forward.

Learn more about the Face to Face Program here.

To book an in-person incursion, an live online workshop or pre-recorded workshop please fill out the form on this page.

You can also email facetoface@refugeecouncil.org.au or call (02) 9211 9333.

Book a presentation