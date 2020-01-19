fbpx
Refugee Council of Australia
Parliament House, Canberra
Private

Keeping the Australian Government accountable: a guide

19 January 2020
28 min read

Contents

Introduction

This guide has been developed following the publication of a research report on the use of non-judicial accountability mechanisms by the refugee sector.

The use of non-judicial accountability mechanisms by the refugee sector

This guide is for refugees, people seeking asylum, and people advocating on their behalf. It provides information about different ways in which people can raise their issues with the government, and how they can find out information about their issues. This guide explains the role of:

  • The Australian Human Rights Commission
  • The Commonwealth Ombudsman
  • Freedom of information
  • Parliamentary committees and Senate estimates.

The guide:

  • Explains their roles
  • Provides links to relevant information, including forms and reports
  • Includes information about what you can expect
  • Includes links to relevant information published by the Refugee Council of Australia and its members, and
  • Includes a flow chart for you to consider how best to advocate for your issue.

This guide focuses on what can be done in Australia. There are also ways you can advocate internationally.

UN Human rights guide

