As the national peak body for people from refugee and asylum seeking backgrounds and the organisations and individuals who work with and support them, the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) welcomes the opportunity to make a pre-budget submission. While there are many issues that affect people from humanitarian backgrounds, our pre-budget submission focuses on three priority areas for the Australian Government:

Increasing the Humanitarian Program Establishing a financial safety net for people seeking refugee protection Increasing assistance to other countries supporting displaced people and to UNHCR

The Refugee Council has included brief background information, the key issues, and recommendations for the Australian Government.

Refugee Council 2024-25 Pre Budget Submission

