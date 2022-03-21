2022 March webinar video: Mass displacement

Mass displacement

The first webinar of the new webinar series explored the global refugee protection needs in 2022, including a deep dive on mass displacement in Africa (including Ethiopia, DRC, and Sudan), Afghanistan, and Myanmar. Experts with lived experience explore the situation for people on the ground, share expert analysis of the international diplomacy underway, the connections to Australia and what Australia can do in relation to these conflicts and the mass displacement.

Moderator

Jasmina Bajraktarevic-Hayward, Refugee Council of Australia

Speakers

Adama Kamara, Refugee Council of Australia

Ahmad Shuja Jamal, Refugee Council of Australia

Chris Sidoti, Special Advisory Council for Myanmar

Hafsar Tameseuddin, Chair of Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network