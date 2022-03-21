2022 March webinar video: Mass displacement

Mass displacement
The first webinar of the new webinar series explored the global refugee protection needs in 2022, including a deep dive on mass displacement in Africa (including Ethiopia, DRC, and Sudan), Afghanistan, and Myanmar. Experts with lived experience explore the situation for people on the ground, share expert analysis of the international diplomacy underway, the connections to Australia and what Australia can do in relation to these conflicts and the mass displacement.
Moderator
Jasmina Bajraktarevic-Hayward, Refugee Council of Australia
Speakers
Adama Kamara, Refugee Council of Australia
Ahmad Shuja Jamal, Refugee Council of Australia
Chris Sidoti, Special Advisory Council for Myanmar
Hafsar Tameseuddin, Chair of Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network