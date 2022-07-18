2022 June webinar video: The strength within

The strength within

The second webinar of the new series explored the extent to which refugee community-led organisations are supporting people who are newly arrived in Australia, seeking asylum, or living as refugees elsewhere in the world, and how poorly understood and rarely acknowledged it is. The breadth and depth of assistance provided by mostly volunteer-run community-led organisations – as well as the unique challenges they face – can be invisible to those outside of refugee communities.

Moderator

Maya Cranitch, Chair Refugee Council of Australia

Speakers

Nedhal Amir, Mandaean Women’s Union in Australia

Fatma Mohamed, Somali Welfare and Cultural Centre

Kateryna Argyrou, Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations (AFUO and Australia-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce

Jasmina Bajraktarevic-Hayward, President RCOA and Community Services Coordinator, NSW STARTTS