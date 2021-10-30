Refugee Council of Australia
2021 conference

2021 conference video: Watch Race, Power & Privilege in Human Rights Work

21 September 2021
Parallel Session: Race, Power and Privilege in Human Rights Work

This session aimed to equip participants with practical awareness and skills to tackle everyday instances of racism and bias in their work. Using an intersectional, feminist framework, this presentation challenged participants on their own intrinsic biases as well as discuseds empowerment, allyship and the importance of lived experience-driven leadership.

Speakers
Elizabeth Lang, Diversity Focus (co-facilitator)
Elizabeth Tekanyo, Diversity Focus (co-facilitator)
Shabnam Safa, National Refugee-led Advisory and Advocacy Group (NRAAG)

