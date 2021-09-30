2021 conference video: Watch Centering Community Organising and Grassroots Work in the Refugee Sector

Plenary Pane: Centering Community Organising and Grassroots Work in the Refugee Sector
This session aimed to highlight and increase our awareness and understanding of migrant and refugee community organising and grassroots work in Australia as panelists shared their knowledge and experience of how the deepest and most impactful social movement work is often voluntary, embedded in the daily activities of communities, and driven by the leadership of everyday people.
Moderator
Mia-lia Boua Kiernan, International Detention Coalition
Speakers
Tina Dixson, Forcibly Displaced People Network
Dominic Golding, National Ethnic Disability Alliance (NEDA)
Hava Rezaie, Refugee’s Women Right Advocate
Idrissa Dumbuya, People seeking asylum in the African community
Oliver Slewa, Shayna Humanitarian, Advocate
Maria Tran, Filmmaker/ Community & Cultural Practitioner