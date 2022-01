Parallel Session: Australia and the Asia-Pacific

Hear updates on refugees from Myanmar, West Papua and those in Indonesia, and learn about what Australia should be doing to support refugees in our region.

Moderator

Asher Hirsch, Refugee Council of Australia

Speakers

Hafsar Tamessedin, Asia Pacific Refugee Rights Network (APRRN)

Halima Akhlaqi, Cisarua Refugee Learning Centre (CRLC)

Jason Siwat, Catholic Bishops Conference of Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands (CBCPNGSI)