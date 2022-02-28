Refugee Council of Australia
2021 conference video: Watch Allies Partnerships and Change

21 September 2021
Parallel Session: Allies, Partnerships and Change

In a sector that is filled with professionals with lived experience, this session will consider current examples of good practice of community led initiatives, as a platform to investigate how we embed these as standard and sustainable solutions; and what needs to change to get us there, including funding.

Moderator
Deena Yako, Refugee Council of Australia

Speakers
Anna Robson, Refugee Talent
Louna Ghawi, Refugee Talent
Dr Meena Chevan, Macquarie University
Simon Shahin, Face to Face program, Refugee Council of Australia
Skye Trudgett, The National Centre of Indigenous Excellence (NCIE) Blak Impact

 

