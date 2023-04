Year: 2020

Series: Social JustUs

Number: 3

Ongoing violence and conflict in South Sudan has resulted in over 4.3 million displaced people. It is currently the third largest refugee crisis in the world, with 63% of those refugees being children.

In this episode, we chat with Lizzy, a refugee from South Sudan who migrated as a child to Australia in 2005. Listen as she shares her journey assimilating into Australian culture and overcoming the challenges and obstacles that come with being a refugee.

Listen to the podcast