Refugee Welcome Zone Forum – 8 July 2021

We are excited to announce the 2021 Refugee Welcome Zone Forum to be held on 8 July 2021, in partnership with the Whitlam Institute, at Western Sydney University, Parramatta campus.

Over 170 local Councils nationally have declared themselves Refugee Welcome Zones, making a public commitment to welcome refugees into the community, uphold the human rights of refugees, show compassion, and enhance religious and cultural diversity.

The 2021 Refugee Welcome Zone Forum will be a key opportunity for councils to come together, share ideas and explore the significant and often unacknowledged, role local government can and does play in assisting refugee settlement, promoting community harmony and in rebuilding and leading recovery post pandemic.

It will be opportunity to share examples of good practice, innovative solutions and learn how local government can work with local residents, service providers, and community groups to create more inclusive, cohesive communities, that benefit us all.

We encourage all those interested in the role of local government to participate in this forum, either in person, or online.

Purchase your ticket today!

Please contact Rebecca Langton if you require an invoice, or have any other enquiries, on manager@refugeecouncil.org.au

*Please note the Forum will follow our main annual Refugee Alternatives conference, which will take place on 6 & 7 July.