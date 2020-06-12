Refugee Week 2020 kicks off with examination of intersections of First Nations and refugee rights

As millions of people around the world speak out against the marginalisation of black and minority ethnic communities, Refugee Week launches this Sunday with an examination of the issue in relation to the refugee experience.

The official Refugee Week launch, which takes place this Sunday, 14 June, will feature two speakers from First Nations communities in conversation with two representatives of Australia’s refugee communities. Together, they will examine ideas of welcoming, community, diversity and tolerance – through Australia’s past and present.

Panel speaker Amiel Nuhaba said, “Millions of people are waking up to the ongoing marginalisation of people of colour, which persists even now in 2020. When we refer to black and brown communities in Australia, we are talking about First Nations people but also refugees, people seeking asylum and migrants. This Sunday, we will hold an important conversation about the similarities in the experiences and treatment of these communities in Australia, as well as seeking out solutions.”

In addition to the launch event, 2020 is a year of firsts for Refugee Week, including: