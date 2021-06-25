Refugee Council of Australia
Untitled design
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Home > News > Refugee Alternatives Conference Virtual Announcement
NewsMedia

Refugee Alternatives Conference Virtual Announcement

25 June 2021
1 min read

In light of recent government restrictions and the ongoing developments of COVID-19 in NSW, we have made the difficult decision to take our Refugee Alternatives Conference co-hosted by Whitlam Institute within Western Sydney University from Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 July and the Refugee Welcome Zone Forum on Thursday 8 July entirely online.

We believe this is the safest option for our national delegates and attendees, and the team is working hard to bring you the event virtually to continue the conversations started last year.

Face-to-face ticket holders will be converted to virtual tickets and receive partial refunds. We encourage you to purchase virtual tickets online. More details to come.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Newspapers coming out of printing press
MediaNews

Our PM needs to act

Statement by Paul Power CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia Our Prime Minister should follow the powerful example set by US President Joe Biden and recognise that humanitarianism is a core value at the centre of any...

14 June 2021

Join the movement

We need you to show our government that Australia cares about refugees. Help us by joining the movement so we can protect refugees, not punish them.

Search

  • Category

  • Topic