Refugee Alternatives Conference Virtual Announcement

In light of recent government restrictions and the ongoing developments of COVID-19 in NSW, we have made the difficult decision to take our Refugee Alternatives Conference co-hosted by Whitlam Institute within Western Sydney University from Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 July and the Refugee Welcome Zone Forum on Thursday 8 July entirely online.

We believe this is the safest option for our national delegates and attendees, and the team is working hard to bring you the event virtually to continue the conversations started last year.