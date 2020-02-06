In its fourth year, the conference is heading north to the Sunshine State. After Melbourne, Sydney and Adelaide, we are thrilled to be partnering with QUT (Queensland University of Technology) to be presenting the conference in Brisbane.

The Refugee Alternatives Conference brings together a broad range of expertise covering topics of displacement, protection, cooperation, wellbeing, resilience, education, advocacy and unity from across the country and around the globe. By partnering with those that are best placed to find solutions to current issues, the Refugee Alternatives Conference is an important event that engages the vast knowledge and expertise of those with lived experiences.

This year’s conference theme “The Challenge of Change” emboldens us to rise to the challenge of maximising our potential for change, within the current hostile policy landscape. At Refugee Alternatives 2020, we will come together to brainstorm how to bring about a humane approach to refugees and people seeking asylum, led by the people who have lived this experience first-hand. We will challenge ourselves as individuals and as a movement to move beyond business as usual, to forge new alternatives and to make them a reality.

