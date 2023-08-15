Nick Greiner joins Refugee Council board

Nick Greiner AC has joined the board of the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA).

Having served as Premier and Treasurer of New South Wales (1988-92), Federal President of the Liberal Party of Australia (2017-20), Australian Consul General in New York (2021-23) and in numerous senior corporate roles, Mr Greiner brings a wealth of experience to the RCOA Board and a deep commitment to the cause of refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia.

“It’s time the Australian community moved on and resolved a number of the long-running issues in refugee policy which continue to cause a lot of pain,” Mr Greiner said.

“These issues should not be reduced just to matters for political debate but we should recognise that there is a duty for us all to consider the humanity of refugees and people seeking asylum.

“I look forward to bringing forth my passion for social justice and humanitarian efforts to the work of the Refugee Council of Australia.”

RCOA President Jasmina Bajraktarevic-Hayward said Mr Greiner will be an invaluable asset to the Board and RCOA’s network.

“As someone who was born in post-war communist Hungary and migrated to Australia with his parents as a young child, Nick Greiner has a personal understanding of the experiences of families who have built new lives in Australia after being forced to leave their country of birth,” Ms Bajraktarevic-Hayward said.

“Since 1947, 960,000 people who have come to Australia as refugees and humanitarian migrants and collectively have contributed greatly to the nation’s transformation.

“Through his extensive knowledge and his interest in finding sensible and practical solutions, Nick Greiner has provided valuable advice to RCOA in the past. We are delighted that he has agreed to deepen his engagement by joining the RCOA Board.”