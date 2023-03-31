Refugee Council of Australia
Person in red T-shirt facing computer with woman in middle teaching
Webinar

Language for Resilience: World Refugee Day webinar

31 March 2023
British Council

This webinar looks at the topic of languages education and resilience.

Hosted by Mike Solly, Senior Adviser and global Language for Resilience lead at the British Council, the webinar provides short and varied sessions.

Watch the webinar

