Face to Face Community and Schools Program receives a ZEST Award Nomination

The Community Engagement team are delighted about the ZEST nomination of the Face to Face Schools and Community Program for the 2020 Outstanding Project Promoting Social Cohesion and Community Harmony Award. We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate all the nominees and the winner.

The ZEST Awards are the premier event for the Community Sector in Greater Western Sydney. The Awards, led by Western Sydney Community Forum, have celebrated over 950 outstanding projects and individuals from the community across the past nine years.

The ZEST Awards showcase the great work of the Community Sector across the region, promoting a positive image of Greater Western Sydney region by highlighting our assets, our diversity and our creative and innovative work. This region includes, Blacktown, Blue Mountains, Camden, Campbelltown, Canterbury Bankstown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Hawkesbury, Liverpool, Parramatta, Penrith, the Hills, Wollondilly and Wingecarribee.

See the full award announcement here: