Face-to-Face coordinator – Deena Yako – featured in Be A Mensch campaign

25 February 2020
1 min read
Our Face to Face coordinator Deena Yako has been featured by the Sydney Jewish Museum as part of their ‘Be a Mensch’ campaign.

A mensch, in Yiddish, is a person of integrity, morality, dignity, with a sense of what is right and responsible. The word mensch predates the legal definitions of genocide and human rights – it has its roots in 18th-century European concepts of humanism and in the man-to-man laws passed down in the Ten Commandments, which are at the centre of Jewish culture.

The Sydney Jewish Museum is engaging Holocaust survivors, community leaders and influential individuals from the broader community to encourage personal responsibility and positive values. The Be A Mensch campaign takes lessons from all of human history, past and present, to inspire individuals to, in some way, whether big or small, do more for the rights of others and a better world.

They have highlighted the amazing work of Deena with the Refugee Council and more broadly as a community leader. To read the full article, click below.

Read about the amazing Deena here.

