Adama Kamara is the Deputy CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA). She has 15 years’ experience in refugee services, health and local government, as well as personal and family experience of seeking asylum and supporting newly arrived refugees from her home country of Sierra Leone.

She has a passion for community led initiatives and an advocate for meaningful participation. Adama has led co-design projects with young people, people seeking asylum, refugees, culturally and linguistically diverse communities and service providers.