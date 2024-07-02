2024 NSW Humanitarian Award Winners Unveiled

The NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) and the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) are delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 NSW Humanitarian Awards.

These prestigious awards, presented on 1 July 2024, recognise individuals and organisations making exceptional contributions to the lives of refugees and asylum seekers in New South Wales.

Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales, expressed her honour in hosting the ceremony and officially presenting the awards at Government House.

“The wonderful individuals and organisations recognised by these Awards exemplify the best of who we are as a community: compassionate, inclusive, and giving unwavering support for refugees who settle in NSW,” Governor Beazley stated.

Jorge Aroche, CEO of STARTTS, emphasised the importance of recognising the diverse efforts in refugee support. “We are constantly inspired by the dedication of individuals from all walks of life, including those with lived experience, who contribute significantly to the healing journey of refugees,” said Mr. Aroche. “These awards, presented within the iconic walls of Government House, serve as a powerful tribute to the individuals who make refugee resettlement program a success.”

Paul Power, CEO of the Refugee Council of Australia, highlighted the shared responsibility in welcoming refugees. “The NSW Humanitarian Awards acknowledge the crucial role everyone plays in supporting refugees,” Mr. Power stated. “From various sectors like business, media, education, legal, and government – these awards celebrate exceptional efforts that empower newcomers to flourish in their new homes.”

This year’s NSW Humanitarian Award winners are:

• Best Project: Armidale Refugee Health Team

• Business: Plate It Forward

• Government and Legal: Ko Ko Aung

• Media: Siobhan Marin and Mary Tran (ABC Compass)

• Refugee Community Worker: Aung Kyaw Htut Saw

• Refugee Supporter: Michele Greenwood

• Rural and Regional: Dr. Bipin Ravindran

• Sport: Ahmad Zarar Mujahid

• Youth: Amro Zoabe

About STARTTS

The NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS) has been providing services to survivors of torture and refugee trauma in NSW for over 35 years. It provides culturally appropriate services to help people recover from torture and refugee trauma, foster their empowerment and self-determination, and rebuild their lives in Australia. STARTTS also fosters a positive, effective and culturally sensitive recovery environment through the delivery of training to services that work with refugee populations, advocacy and policy work. STARTTS has worked with over 95,000 clients since commencing in 1988. In recognition of the complex impact of trauma on brain development, STARTTS continues to prioritise children and young people.

About the Refugee Council of Australia

The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) is the national umbrella body for refugees, people seeking asylum, organisations and individuals who support them. Established in 1981, RCOA has been at the forefront of promoting a fair and compassionate approach to refugee issues. Our mission is simple yet profound: for the voices of refugees to be heard, the rights of refugees to be respected, the humanity of refugees valued, and the contribution and leadership of refugees celebrated.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Nehad Kenanie

NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors

PR & Communications Officer

M: 0401 646 412

E: nehad.kenanie@health.nsw.gov.au

Elly Kohistani

Refugee Council of Australia

Media Adviser

M: 0432 809 244

E: elly.kohistani@refugeecouncil.org.au