Refugee Council of Australia
New video launches 2020 as the #YearOfWelcome!

16 December 2019
12 months. 12 ways to build a welcoming Australia.

The Refugee Council of Australia is the official charity partner of the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. We are calling on people across the country to join with us and make 2020 the Year of Welcome. This New Year – can you make a resolution that counts?

A more welcoming country doesn’t start with politicians, it starts with us. Join thousands of others today to make Australia a better place for refugees and people seeking asylum. We’ll send you ideas and inspiration each month about how you can foster a welcoming spirit in your community! 

