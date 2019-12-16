New video launches 2020 as the #YearOfWelcome!

12 months. 12 ways to build a welcoming Australia.

The Refugee Council of Australia is the official charity partner of the City of Sydney’s New Year’s Eve celebrations. We are calling on people across the country to join with us and make 2020 the Year of Welcome. This New Year – can you make a resolution that counts?

A more welcoming country doesn’t start with politicians, it starts with us. Join thousands of others today to make Australia a better place for refugees and people seeking asylum. We’ll send you ideas and inspiration each month about how you can foster a welcoming spirit in your community!

Sign up to join us in making 2020 the #YearOfWelcome.

By signing up, you are joining a movement of thousands of people around Australia welcoming refugees and people who come to Australia seeking protection. We don’t need to wait around for politicians to catch up – we can make the change in our communities today!

This year, make a resolution that counts.

Join the Year of Welcome today!