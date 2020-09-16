Refugee Council of Australia
#YearOfWelcome: September action

16 September 2020
We are nearing the end of the 2020. What a year it has been. None of us could have foreseen the chaos and turbulence that has shaken our world.

At the Refugee Council of Australia, 2020 has marked a period of unprecedented need. Many of our member organisations have recorded three times the number of people seeking asylum and refugees accessing their services, and things don’t appear to be easing up.

We recently heard from our members in Western Australia, a state that has incredibly low Covid-19 cases. They informed us that rather than improving, the situation for people seeking asylum in Perth, is getting worse.

This is because while in many places the health crisis may be improving, the economic crisis is deepening, and will only get worse when critical government programs are wound back. We know that people seeking asylum are some of the most precarious workers in our economy, and will struggle significantly to get back into work.

That’s why we want to share with you the amazing story of Fatma*, a mother of four children living in Sydney. Fatma and her husband both lost work as a result of Covid-19, and have received no support from the Federal government, instead needing to rely on charity for basics like food, medicines and rent.

Fatma’s story is unfortunately one we are hearing regularly. That’s why we hope you can help us share this powerful story and ensure as many people as possible understand the suffering many people seeking asylum are enduring right now.

We are working tirelessly to ensure people seeking asylum in need have a basic safety net during this pandemic. We cannot leave people behind at this great time of need.

By sharing Fatma’s story, you are helping us ensure that more people learn about the issues and join the campaign.

Only together can we get through this.

A reminder to sign the No Child Left Behind petition, in support of families like Fatma’s, if you haven’t already here.

Thank-you for being part of the Year of Welcome. It has been a wild year, and we thank you for standing with us.

We hope you can continue to raise your voice for families like Fatma’s.

 

*Names have been changed to protect identities.

