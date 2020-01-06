YearOfWelcome: January Action

Create a message of welcome for people arriving to Australia as refugees

Every year, around 20,000 people arrive in Australia as part of our Refugee & Humanitarian Program. They are settling in to build their lives here. That’s 20,000 people who are learning their way around their new city or town. 20,000 people connecting with their local school, doctor and grocer. 20,000 finding work and thriving in local communities.

It is a huge thing to relocate to a new country: learning a new language, new customs, and new community. Sometimes a simple message of ‘welcome’ can be a powerful gesture from established to new Australians.

So, your January action – We want you to send a message of welcome to people who have recently arrived in Australia, and we are partnering with local settlement services to ensure those people see and hear your message.

You can share your hopes for people’s new lives here, and the community that they are part of. You can share your own story of arriving in Australia, or anywhere else in the world, and what helped you during this time.

The message can be in video form or an image.

So how to do it?

Create the image or video – Using your phone take a photo of yourself with a sign with a message of welcome OR create a short video with you sharing your message of welcome ; Upload it to Twitter – upload your image or video to Twitter using the hashtag # YearOfWelcome – and share why you believe in an inviting and generous Australia; We will share it – to spread the word we share a selection of videos and edit them together into one long message of welcome that will be shared via our member organisations with newly arrived refugees !

Some examples of what you can do:

Here are some helpful resources to help you complete this action: