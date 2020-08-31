YearOfWelcome: August action

There are more than 16,000 children and young people seeking asylum in Australia, and their families are ineligible for JobKeeper, JobSeeker and some can’t even access Medicare. We are calling for the expansion of the safety net for the duration of the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, so people aren’t left completely destitute and homeless.

Many schools and educators are at the frontline, and we are hearing from many educators that their students seeking asylum are coming to school hungry, are without internet and laptops for remote learning and needing additional support from teachers. There is a crisis looming which the Federal government is ignoring. We are especially concerned that we will see thousands of people seeking asylum become homeless when the moratorium on evictions is lifted at the end of September. We are already hearing of so many families seeking asylum in significant rental arrears, with no possible way of paying their rent.

We know that educators are trusted voices on issues of child protection. That’s why for your August action we are asking you to share the details of a special event for educators, parents and students.

National Week of Solidarity, September 6-12

The National Week of Solidarity is a week of events, online and in-person, in schools and education centres across the country to support the call to ensure children and families seeking asylum have access to the social safety net during Covid-19.

The event coincides with National Child Protection Week. If you are part of a school or other education institution, you can get involved directly, or if not you can share this information with anyone you know in education.

The four main ways to be involved in the National Week of Solidarity are:

We know many teachers are experiencing a high level of stress and work pressure at the moment, so we have made it as simple as possible for you to get involved with your school. We have classroom resources, activities, posters and letter templates you can send to your local MP. It is all provided for you.

Please consider getting involved in this important event and standing for child protection during the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information about the campaign visit: nochildleftbehind.com.au