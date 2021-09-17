Refugee Council of Australia
Jasna dolic, celebrity chef adam liaw and dai le on set at the cook up with adam liaw
News

Your Voice Supporter Newsletter (September 2021)

17 September 2021
2 min read

In this issue of Your Voice, we will take you behind the scenes of some of the advocacy that your support has made possible, including gaining regular access to the Minister of Immigration.

You can read about how your generous support of our Tax appeal is allowing us to dedicate resources to help families trapped overseas in dire situations due to the government’s pause on resettling refugees.

The issue highlights our impact in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Nauru, where we have joined forces with local organisations to find practical solutions to improve the conditions for those who are stranded there.

We also discuss our work on Refugee Week 2021 – celebrated much more creatively this year in the face of pandemic-related travel restrictions. As you know, hearing the stories and voices of those with lived experiences is crucial. This year, we made the most of our partnership with SBS to feature a diverse group of refugee ambassadors who spoke about the theme of ‘Unity’ through the lens of their personal experiences.

There is no doubt that the year ahead will continue to present challenges. However, we will continue to work relentlessly to get the best outcomes for refugees. Having you by our side makes all the difference – so thank you.

Download Your Voice Supporter Newsletter.

