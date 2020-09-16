Refugee Council of Australia
Your Voice – Supporter Newsletter (September 2020)

16 September 2020
We at RCOA promote humane and compassionate policies for people seeking safety in Australia and around the globe. While we cannot predict the wars, conflicts and oppressive regimes that will force people to seek asylum, we can work to ensure that anyone who arrives seeking sanctuary finds the safety and support they deserve, so they can start to rebuild their lives with dignity.

Your support, whether in the form of taking action, attending events, donating to our work or volunteering with us, is the only way we can do the amazing work we do. Without you, there would be no Refugee Council of Australia.

We wanted to provide you with an update on all the amazing things we have achieved over the past 6 months, in our latest ‘Your Voice’ newsletter. You can download the newsletter below. Happy reading!

DOWNLOAD YOUR COPY OF ‘YOUR VOICE’ HERE.

