Refugee Council of Australia
#YearOfWelcome Monthly Actions

6 January 2020
12 months. 12 ways to build a welcoming Australia.

The Refugee Council of Australia is declaring 2020, the #YearOfWelcome. You can add your name to the cause and we will send you one action each month to help foster a more welcoming and inclusive Australia towards refugees and people seeking asylum. The actions will be simple, locally-focused actions.

Add your name to the Year Of Welcome here.

 

Monthly Actions

January A video message of welcome – We are creating a crowdsourced welcome video, to be shown to people who arrive in Australia. We are asking you to submit a message of support to newly arrived refugees, which will be collated into a short, impactful video that lets people know they are supported by the Australian community when they most need to hear it. Read more about the action here.

February –

March –

April –

May –

June –

July –

August –

September –

October –

November –

December –

Join the movement!

We need you to show our government that Australia cares about refugees. Help us by joining the movement so we can protect refugees, not punish them.

