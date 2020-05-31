fbpx
Refugee Council of Australia
#YearOfWelcome: May action

14 June 2020
3 min read

Thank you to all those who participated in our actions the last two months which involved reaching out to Federal politicians to call on them to ensure that there is #NobodyLeftBehind at this time.You can read more about the campaign here, and keep up to date with all our advocacy in that space.

For this month’s Year of Welcome action we are turning our focus to Refugee Week which is happening June 14-20. It is a week of celebration and connection, of recognising the amazing resilience and wisdom of refugees and people seeking asylum who have traveled to this land. Never before has Refugee Week seemed such a needed celebration for us to gather, virtually or in-person, to recognise the struggle many have gone through, and the culturally rich mosaic that is our society. For events and resources for the week check out our website.

For your May action we want you to take the opportunity to gather with friends and family, at your house, in the park, or via Zoom, and participate in our community event ‘Share a Meal, Share a Story’.

Read more about Share a Meal, Share a Story and get involved here!

The concept is pretty simple. What better way to celebrate the amazing enrichment refugee communities bring to Australia than gathering with friends and family to share food and share stories?

So here’s how you do it:

  1. Register your event – pick a date and time (it can happen in person or virtually)
  2. Invite your friends and family – send them the link you receive when registering and ask them if they can make a donation to the Refugee Council to mark the event
  3. Host your meal – pick a dish from the recipes on offer, and a story. Share them both at your event and have a good time while learning about the journey of our Refugee Week Ambassadors.

It’s that easy. We have done all the hard work for you! We have provided you recipes and stories and for just a $20 donation, we will send you our first ever Refugee Week e-cookbook, an amazing compilation of over dishes and stories provided by members of Australia’s refugee communities.

Your event can be at any time, but we recommend doing it during Refugee Week.

So what are you waiting for? Register your event today!

We have a very helpful FAQ page where you can find answers to all your questions.

We can’t wait to Share a Meal, Share a Story with you.

