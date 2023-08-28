What we have learnt from the responses to 2023-24 Budget Estimates Questions on Notice

Compiled by Madina Mohmood

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2023-24 Budget Estimates round were published in July 2023.

We compiled the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs. Below is a summary of new information. The responses can be accessed at the link above by searching the question number in the ‘Additional information and tabled documents’ table and downloading the attached answer as a PDF. Links to download the responses are included in the summary document below.

The summary of new information is organised by topic.

Onshore detention and visa cancellations Refugee and Humanitarian Program Stateless persons Family visas Regional processing centres and ‘transitory’ people TPV/SHEV Judicial review and Ministerial Intervention requests Status resolution support service (SRSS) FOI process

Unless otherwise specified, this information is current as at 31 March 2023.

2023-24 Budget Estimates Summary

