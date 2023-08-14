Refugee Council of Australia
Table covered with paper with statistical graphs and tables
Statistics

What we have learnt from the responses to 2022-23 Supplementary Budget Estimates Questions on Notice

14 August 2023
Compiled by Madina Mohmood and Carmen Thomsen 

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2022-23 Supplementary Budget Estimates round were published on 13 February 2023.  

We compiled the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs. Below is a summary of new information with links to download the answers.  

The summary of new information is organised by topic.

  1. Onshore detention
  2. Regional processing centres and ‘transitory’ people
  3. TPV/SHEV
  4. Bridging visas and Status Resolution Support Services (SRSS)
  5. Afghan nationals
  6. Myanmar nationals

Unless otherwise specified, this information is current as at 31 December 2022. 

The responses can be accessed at the link above by searching the question number in the ‘Additional information and tabled documents’ table and downloading the attached answer as a PDF. Links to download the responses are also included in the summary document below.

2022-23 Supplementary Budget Estimates Summary
Size : 195.5 kB Format : PDF

