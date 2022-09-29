What we have learnt from the responses to 2022-23 Budget Estimates Questions on Notice

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2022-23 Budget Estimates round were published on 19 August 2022.
We analysed the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs. Below is a summary of the most relevant information with a link to download them. Sometimes, little information is provided in response to a question on notice. We tried to include only the responses that provided relatively comprehensive and new information.
Unfortunately, in its responses to most of the questions, the Department of Home Affairs only provided information as of 31 January 2022. We believe providing information from 8 months ago defies the purpose of most of the questions and is very disappointing.
Onshore immigration detention:
- Average length of time in detention by nationality
- Cost per person of immigration detention vs. APOD vs. Community Detention vs. BVE (Financial Year 2020-21)
Offshore processing:
- People in Nauru and PNG taking up long-term visas
- Number of people in PNG, their location and their status (this question has been added not because it provides any information but as an example to show that the Department now refuses to answer any questions about this group).
- Number of individuals who, as of 31 January 2022, were engaged in the US resettlement process.
- Total cost per year (from 2012-13 Financial Year) that Australia has incurred under the MOU with PNG for offshore processing and resettlement.
- Total cost per year (from 2012-13 Financial Year) that Australia has incurred under the MOU with Nauru for offshore processing and resettlement.
- Breakdown of the population in Nauru by nationality and refugee status (e.g. recognised refugee, rejected asylum seeker, or yet to be finally determined) (as of 31 January 2022).
- A complete overview of where the population that was sent offshore since 1 August 2012 is now (as of 31 January 2022).
- In relation to people who were transferred offshore between 1 August 2012 and 19 July 2013: where they are now, on which visas, as well as the number of those amongst this group who returned or are deceased.
- Further information specifically in relation to people who were transferred offshore on or after 19 July 2013
- Number of children born to individuals transferred to a regional processing country on or after 19 July 2013, broken down by country of birth and how many remain in Australia
Transitory people in Australia:
- (In relation to six people remaining in detention in Australia) whether there was any character concerns relating to the behaviour prior to the person originally engaging with Australian immigration detention system.
- Number of transitory persons in Australia who have been granted a Bridging E Visa for the first time after being subject to a residence determination (between 1 August 2020 to 31 January 2022) and further breakdown.
- Refugee status of transitory persons in Australia
- Number of transitory people in Australia who were receiving SRSS and the number who were receiving income support as part of SRSS.
- Number of people who have been transferred to Australia from offshore in the 2021-22 financial year (until 31 January 2022), their location and purpose of travel.
- For each month since 19 July 2013, the number of submissions made to the Minister in relation to the grant of BVE or residence determination and the Minister’s response.
- Number of individuals who have been transferred to Australia from offshore since the repeal of Medevac and how many were assessed and recommended for transfer under that law before its repeal.
Visa cancellations:
- Number of protection, refugee and humanitarian visas that were cancelled under ss 116 and 501, and corresponding detention/removals (FY 14-15 to 21-22 as of 31 January 2022).
Removals and returns (offshore and onshore):
- Number of assisted voluntary returns to countries of origin from Papua New Guinea (PNG) and how many were refugees
- Number of assisted voluntary returns to countries of origin from Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Nauru and how many were refugees as well as gender and age breakdown
- Number of involuntary and voluntary removals from onshore detention, by citizenship, in each financial year going back to 2014-15 (2021-22 financial year data only available until 31 January 2022).
TPV/SHEVs:
- Number of travel permission approvals under Condition 8570 which were granted to SHEV/TPV holders in the two years prior to the closure of international borders.
- Number of travel permission approvals under Condition 8570 which were granted to SHEV/TPV holders while Australia’s international borders were closed.
- Number of travel permission approvals under Condition 8570 which were granted to SHEV/TPV holders since 15 December 2021 when the international borders re-opened.
Migration Program (focus on Afghanistan):
- Number of Afghan nationals who are waiting for their partner visa applications (subclass 300 and subclass 309) to be processed (breakdown by location of applicant, location of partner, gender, child/adult).
- Number of Partner visas (subclass 300 and 309) that have been granted to Afghan nationals since the fall of Kabul in August 2021.
- Number of Partner visas (subclass 300 and 309) that have been granted to Afghan nationals (including primary and secondary applicants) in FY 2021-22 (as of 31 March 2022) and comparison to the number granted in the same period in 2020-21.