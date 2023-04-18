What we have learnt from the responses to 2022-23 Budget Estimates Questions on Notice

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2022-23 Budget Estimates round hearings in October-November 2022 were published on 10 January 2023. We compiled the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs.

The summary of new information is organised by topic.

Onshore detention Regional processing centres and ‘transitory’ people Border enforcement TPV/SHEV Bridging visas and Status Resolution Support Services (SRSS) Onshore permanent protection visas (subclass 866) Family reunion Afghan nationals

Unless otherwise specified, this information is current as at 31 August 2022.

The responses can be accessed at the link above by searching the question number in the ‘Additional information and tabled documents’ table and downloading the attached answer as a PDF. Links to download the responses are also included in the summary document below.

RCOA 2022-23 budget estimates summary

Size : 113.3 kB Format : PDF