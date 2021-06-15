Refugee Council of Australia
Get the factsNewsStatistics

What we have learnt from the latest responses to Senate Questions on Notice

15 June 2021
8 min read

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2020-21 Additional Estimates round were published on 7 May 2021.

We analysed the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs and are working to incorporate the information provided in our statistics pages. This round of questions provided rich information about some of the aspects of Australian refugee policy. Below is a summary of the most relevant and interesting information with a link to download them. Sometimes, little information is provided in response to a question on notice. We tried to include only the responses that provided relatively comprehensive and new information.

Onshore immigration detention 

Cost of onshore detention:

Incidents:

Length of detention:

Christmas Island:

Alternative Places of Detention (APOD):

Refugees, humanitarian entrants and people seeking asylum in detention:

Stateless people in detention:

Other:

Offshore processing

Offshore contracts and costs:

‘Transitory people in Australia:

US resettlement process:

Location and status of people subject to offshore processing:

Children:

Other:

Visa Cancellations

Arrivals to Australia since COVID-19 pandemic

Family Reunion

Refugee and Humanitarian Program

Visa Processing

Status Resolution Support Services (SRSS)

Temporary Protection (TPV and SHEV)

Removals and Returns

Boat turnbacks

Regional Cooperation Arrangement in Indonesia

Citizenship delays and processing

Citizenship cancellation

