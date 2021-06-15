What we have learnt from the latest responses to Senate Questions on Notice

The responses to Senate Questions on Notice after the 2020-21 Additional Estimates round were published on 7 May 2021.
We analysed the questions put to the Department of Home Affairs and are working to incorporate the information provided in our statistics pages. This round of questions provided rich information about some of the aspects of Australian refugee policy. Below is a summary of the most relevant and interesting information with a link to download them. Sometimes, little information is provided in response to a question on notice. We tried to include only the responses that provided relatively comprehensive and new information.
Onshore immigration detention
Cost of onshore detention:
- Breakdown of the costs in relation to the detention of Biloela family on Christmas Island in the period of 31 August 2019- 31 January 2021, as well as the number of staff engaged for this purpose.
- Cost of community detention vs. immigration detention vs. hotel APODs.
Incidents:
- Incidents of use of force in the past five years on people in detention under the age of 18.
- Incidents in detention relating to contraband finds in relation to illicit drugs (monthly breakdown from March 2019 to March 2021).
Length of detention:
- Length of onshore detention for the transitory people, further breakdown for those in this group held in APOD is available here.
- Breakdown of the number of people who have been detained for different period of times (from up to 2 years to up to 14 years).
Christmas Island:
- Refugees and people who have sought asylum, on Christmas Island.
- Number of people detained on Christmas Island who have previously held a protection visa, refugee, or humanitarian visa, broken down by visa subclass and further information.
Alternative Places of Detention (APOD):
- Total number of APODs in Australia since 2018 and further information about them.
- Why only Northern APOD is listed on ABF’s official list of detention sites.
- Number of people in APODs and further information about those who are considered transitory persons.
- Number of people in APODs who requested to return offshore.
- Number of people in APODs who are being considered for US resettlement deal.
- Physical and mental health treatment provided to people detained at APODs (includes a breakdown).
Refugees, humanitarian entrants and people seeking asylum in detention:
- Number of asylum seekers, refugees and humanitarian entrants in immigration detention and community detention.
- Number of people seeking asylum, humanitarian entrants, and refugees currently in a held detention who are not engaged in any visa application process.
- Number of refugees in detention who have been released on a visa or into community detention (last five financial years).
Stateless people in detention:
- Number of stateless people in detention and their average length of detention.
- Breakdown of length of detention for stateless people in detention.
- Number of stateless people in held detention who are not engaged in any visa application process.
Other:
- Number of people who have been released from detention because they are aboriginal and the number currently under assessment.
- Number of residence determination submissions made to the Minister for transitory people in Australia and their outcomes, number of visas granted to this group (data from July 2013).
Offshore processing
Offshore contracts and costs:
- The amount Paladin has been paid to provide services in PNG between October 2017 and March 2021.
- The amount NKW Holding has been paid to provide services in PNG between October 2017 and March 2021.
- The amount IHMS has been paid to provide services in PNG between October 2017 and March 2021.
- The amount JDA has been paid to provide services in PNG between October 2017 and March 2021.
- The amount PIH has been paid to provide services in PNG between October 2017 and March 2021.
- Operating costs for health and medical services in PNG and Nauru since the start of offshore processing in 2012.
- Total cost per year (from 2012-13 Financial Year) that Australia has incurred under the MOU with PNG for offshore processing and resettlement.
- Total cost per year (from 2012-13 Financial Year) that Australia has incurred under the MOU with Nauru for offshore processing and resettlement.
‘Transitory people in Australia:
- Number of transitory people in Australia as of 31 January 2021, their location and status.
- Number of transitory people in Australia who were transferred under the ‘Medevac’ legislation, their location and status (as of 31 January 2021).
- Number of transitory people whose medical transfer requests have been approved but are yet to depart PNG and Nauru.
- Number of people transferred to Australia since the repeal of ‘Medevac’ legislation.
- Number of people transferred to Australia this financial year.
US resettlement process:
- Number of expressions of interest, resettlement, people waiting departure.
- Further information on where people waiting departure.
Location and status of people subject to offshore processing:
- The location and status of people who were transferred offshore since 1 August 2012.
- The location and status of people who were transferred offshore between 1 August 2012 and 19 July 2013.
- The location and status of people who were transferred offshore on or after 19 July 2013.
Children:
- Number of children born to transitory people (broken down by country of birth) and the number currently in Australia.
Other:
Visa Cancellations
- Number of visas cancelled under section 501, from Financial Year 2009-10 to 31 March 2021.
- Number of humanitarian visas cancelled under sections 501 and 116 and corresponding detention/removal.
- Number of cancelled protection visas, refugee visas, and humanitarian visas on character grounds during the last six financial years and the current location of their holders.
Arrivals to Australia since COVID-19 pandemic
- Total number of people who were not permanent residents or citizens and were able to arrive in Australia from 20 March 2020- 28 February 2021. The response further provides a breakdown of the visas each held (including refugee or women at risk visas) but does so only for the period of 1 August 2020- 28 February 2021.
Family Reunion
- Number of visas in the family migration stream that were granted to applicants sponsored by a person who had arrived by boat and a person who holds a protection visa (last Financial Year).
- Number of visas in the Special Humanitarian program that were granted to applicants proposed by a person who had arrived by boat and a person who holds a protection visa (last Financial Year).
Refugee and Humanitarian Program
- Number of Global Special Humanitarian (subclass 202) visas granted under the five processing priorities (last three financial years).
- Number of subclass 200 visas granted to applicants proposed by an immediate (“split”) family member who holds a subclass 200 visa (last three financial years).
- Number of subclass 202 visas granted by applications proposed under the Community Proposal Pilot or the Community Support Program (last three financial years).
Visa Processing
- Number of people considered to be ‘unauthorised maritime arrival’ who received a permanent protection or other permanent visas, from 2015-16 Financial Year to 2019-20.
- Number of people in the legacy caseload who are yet to be interviewed about their protection claims.
- Number of fast track review applicants who have sought judicial review of their negative decision and the number of those pending and successful (last five financial years).
- Number of unsuccessful permanent protection visa applicants who have sought judicial review of their negative decisions and the number of those pending and successful (last five financial years).
- Total number of “excluded fast track review applicants” who have not had access to the IAA and further information about them.
Status Resolution Support Services (SRSS)
- Number of people are on SRSS, including a breakdown of the band, age, and the State/Territory they live in (as of 31 January 2021).
Temporary Protection (TPV and SHEV)
- Longest period of time from TPV and SHEV visa application lodgement to being finally determined and the average.
- Number of re-applications for TPVs and SHEVs and how many have been granted.
- Number of SHEV visa holders who have applied for a permanent visa and how many have been granted.
Removals and Returns
- Number of people in detention who have been removed from Australia since April 2020 and further information about them.
- Voluntary and involuntary removals from detention by citizenship, from Financial Year 2014-2015.