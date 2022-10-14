2022 Supporter Survey. Your voice matters

The Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) is undertaking our most comprehensive supporter survey ever!

As a supporter, we want to know what interests you about RCOA’s work, how you feel about the issues facing refugees and people seeking asylum in Australia, and how we can best keep you updated about what we do.

RCOA is the national umbrella body for organisations supporting refugees and people seeking asylum. We strive to learn from those with lived experience and support their voices to be heard, to conduct detailed policy analysis and recommendations and ultimately to work with others to promote fairer, more humane policies for refugees and people seeking asylum.

In order to continue this work, it is important we understand what is important to our supporters. By understanding you and your motivations, you will be helping us plan for the future. We rely on the honest input and collaboration of our supporters to create a community capable of genuine change.

The survey has 20 questions and will take around 10 minutes to complete.

The survey will close on the 4th November 2022.

We invite all of our supporters to take a few minutes to fill in this survey to ensure your voice is heard.

Take the survey here