Scattered People

After surviving a terrifying journey, two young refugees find themselves in an unwelcoming country facing an uncertain future. When a band of Australian musicians share their instruments, they discover their music speaks louder than words – building bridges, opening hearts, bringing hope and has the power to restore lost human dignity.

Missy Higgins, John Butler, Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire), Katie Noonan, Michael Franti, Archie Roach, Dan Sultan, and Robbie James talk about the power of music, its ability to break through barriers, unite people and create shared experiences.

Academics, psychologists, and refugee specialists talk about the role artistic expression plays in building personal and national identity, and the healing power of creative expression and shared stories.

This is a story of a changing Australia.

www.scatteredpeoplefilm.org

www.scatteredpeoplefilm.org/host-a-screening if your group or organisation would like to host a screening.