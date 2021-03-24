Refugee Welcome Zone Leadership Group

A Leadership Group of interested local Councils has been established to drive the direction of Refugee Welcome Zone initiative.

The following Councils have joined the Leadership Group, and we thank them for their support:

City of Sydney

City of Canterbury Bankstown

Fairfield City Council

Blacktown City Council

Liverpool City Council

City of Greater Dandenong

City of Darebin

In joining the RWZ Leadership Group, Councils will be contributing to the ongoing strength and direction of the

initiative, enabling RCOA to provide greater support for the initiative and ultimately enhancing social cohesion and

inclusion across our communities.

Please see brochure below and contact Rebecca Langton for more information on manager@refugeecouncil.org.au



RCOA Refugee Zones Brochure WEB

Size : 365.4 kB Format : PDF