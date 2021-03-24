Refugee Council of Australia
Refugee Welcome Zones

Refugee Welcome Zone Leadership Group

25 March 2021
A Leadership Group of interested local Councils has been established to drive the direction of Refugee Welcome Zone initiative.

The following Councils have joined the Leadership Group, and we thank them for their support:

  • City of Sydney
  • City of Canterbury Bankstown
  • Fairfield City Council
  • Blacktown City Council
  • Liverpool City Council
  • City of Greater Dandenong
  • City of Darebin

In joining the RWZ Leadership Group, Councils will be contributing to the ongoing strength and direction of the
initiative, enabling RCOA to provide greater support for the initiative and ultimately enhancing social cohesion and
inclusion across our communities.

Please see brochure below and contact Rebecca Langton for more information on manager@refugeecouncil.org.au


RCOA Refugee Zones Brochure WEB
Size : 365.4 kB Format : PDF

 

