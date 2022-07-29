Refugee Response Index (RRI) – Australia review

The RRI is a civil society led initiative that was officially launched in 2022 to assess and monitor countries’ responses to refugees and asylum seekers in an independent and comprehensive manner. It covers each component of an adequate refugee response and can be used in any country context, regardless of size and contribution to the global refugee response.

The RRI provides a baseline measure of country performance in support of the implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees and the commitments set forth in the 2016 New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, the Sustainable Development Goals, and international standards and best practices.

Developed over several years through extensive consultations with key actors in the international refugee protection regime, the RRI consists of six pillars which cover the main components of a multi-dimensional refugee response. It also includes cross-cutting indicators on gender, age, diversity, and conditions that enable a multi-stakeholder approach. In total, there are over 160 indicators that have been developed to measure a country’s response.

More information and the guidebook detailing the RRI methodology and indicators can be found on the DARA website.

About the Australia RRI Review

The Refugee Council of Australia began coordinating a review of Australia’s response to refugees and people seeking asylum using the RRI methodology in 2022.

This review is being undertaken by a team of staff, interns, and volunteers, with considerable input from key experts in the field. External verification of indicator assessment by international experts on refugee law and policy and support with applying methodology has been facilitated by DARA.

The RCOA RRI coordination team includes Louise Olliff, Paula Cruz Manrique, Aníbal González Quinteros, and Jenn Watson.

Why are we doing this review?

Without a global monitoring and data collection tool to comprehensively assess how states contribute to refugee protection, well-evidenced policy and program design suffers. The RRI tool provides an independent and multi-dimensional measure of how a country is responding to refugees and people seeking asylum.

We hope that the RRI Australia review provides a baseline measure through which future policy changes can be assessed, as well as a strong evidence base to show where Australia’s responses must be strengthened or reformed.

By undertaking this review, RCOA hopes that civil society groups in other countries will follow and the RRI will grow to be a useful tool for comparative purposes and to identify and learn from what other countries do well.

The RRI Australia review team are happy to share information about our process with other country leads.

Can you help us assess Australia’s response to refugees and people seeking asylum?

Many of the RRI indicators require a qualitative assessment of refugee and asylum policies, programs, and practices. In order to gather a wide range of perspectives and evidence to support the assessment of indicators, RCOA has created surveys grouped around different areas of policy, legal, and practice.

If you would like to contribute your expertise to the RRI Australia review, click on the links below.

Legal services survey – these are questions about how refugee law and refugee status determination processes are undertaken in Australia.

Asylum services survey – these are questions about how people seeking asylum are supported in Australia.

Reports

Pillar 1 – Access to Asylum (July 2022)

While RCOA is in the process of completing the full implementation of the Index, the findings from Pillar 1 were deemed timely to share as a distinct piece of work. Pillar 1 covers access to asylum, including 37 indicators across four key components that look at the national policies, legislation, and practices as well as cross-cutting themes.

Download Pillar 1 Report

