Refugee Council of Australia
Parliament house, canberra, australia
Over 300 organisations, businesses, and community groups call on all Parliamentarians to respond to the crisis in Afghanistan

24 August 2021
13 min read

Over 300 organisations, businesses, and community groups have signed on to a joint letter to all Federal MPs and Senators calling on them to take urgent action on the devastating situation in Afghanistan. The joint letter was sent to all Parliamentarians on 18 August and urges 7 practical steps that the Australian Government can take to provide safety for people from Afghanistan and to show leadership on the global stage.

“We welcome the announcement yesterday by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke confirming the extension of temporary visas for people from Afghanistan in Australia but there is a lot more that needs to be done for people at grave risk. Members of the Afghan diaspora in Australia are desperately worried about their family, colleagues, and friends who remain in Afghanistan. Many of the people here in Australia also need certainty and safety, and the Australian Government has the power to offer protection and additional support in many ways,” said Refugee Council of Australia CEO Paul Power.

The 7 actions include:

  1. Do everything possible in coming days to evacuate people who are at grave risk within Afghanistan, including those who have worked for or assisted the Australian Government and Australian organisations (including the embassy, armed forces, NGOs and media), human rights defenders and women and girls whose lives and security are under great threat. 
  2. Urge governments in the region to keep borders open for people trying to flee persecution in Afghanistan, including and particularly Pakistan and Iran. 
  3. Offer additional refugee resettlement places for Afghan refugees immediately, as the Australian Government did in 2015 with 12,000 additional places for Syrian and Iraqi refugees. Canada has already announced its commitment of 20,000 additional places for Afghan refugees. Australia could match this offer and urge other resettlement states to do the same, sending a strong and positive message to states receiving Afghan refugees that the world is ready to share responsibility in the protection of lives at risk. 
  4. As many people are now at risk from hunger and lack of shelter due to their forced displacement, immediately increase Australian aid to the region to support programs to assist people who have been displaced across borders and, wherever possible, support organisations still offering assistance within Afghanistan.   
  5. We welcome the extension of temporary visas of all Afghan citizens in Australia announced by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on 17 August. A vital next step of this is to ensure that people whose asylum claims have been previously rejected be supported to submit new claims in the light of the changed circumstances in Afghanistan. 
  6. Extend permanent protection to 4300 Afghans on temporary protection visas, recognising that members of this group are unlikely to be able to return in safety for many years to come and need the assurance that they can continue to live in Australia without the constant fear of forced return. 
  7. Assist Afghan Australians, including people with temporary and permanent protection visas, with urgent family reunion applications for relatives who are at particular risk, as members of minorities targeted by the Taliban or people likely to be targeted because of their connections to western nations. This should include giving priority to finalising family reunion applications which have previously been lodged but are waiting on a decision from the Department of Home Affairs. 

The full letter and signatories are below.

 

18 August 2021 

Dear Parliamentarian, 

Re: Seven urgent and practical steps Australia can take to provide safety and leadership on the situation in Afghanistan 

Australians are watching with alarm as the Taliban takes control of Afghanistan. The events are particularly distressing to members of Australia’s Afghan diaspora who are hearing directly from family members and friends about the terrible violence within the country. There are already many reports of executions and forced marriages of young women and girls.  

Years of work to support the education, safety and autonomy of Afghanistan’s women, including programs generously supported by Australian aid, is being destroyed and many people are in fear for their lives. They include people who have worked with Australian and other western governments and organisations as translators, security and support staff, NGO workers and journalists. Members of religious minorities are also at grave risk, including the many Shia members of the Hazara community. 

We, the undersigned organisations, businesses, and community groups, appreciate the Government’s existing effort in working to provide visas to locally engaged staff, and ask that you urgently intensify these efforts to help these people evacuate Afghanistan. We believe that Australia can help to provide international leadership through its own response and by encouraging other governments to act. Civil society groups in the Asia-Pacific region, refugee-led organisations such as the Asia Pacific Network of Refugees and members of Australia’s Afghan diaspora have shown wide consensus on seven important and urgent actions the Australian Government can take: 

  1. Do everything possible in coming days to evacuate people who are at grave risk within Afghanistan, including those who have worked for or assisted the Australian Government and Australian organisations (including the embassy, armed forces, NGOs and media), human rights defenders and women and girls whose lives and security are under great threat. 
  2. Urge governments in the region to keep borders open for people trying to flee persecution in Afghanistan, including and particularly Pakistan and Iran. 
  3. Offer additional refugee resettlement places for Afghan refugees immediately, as the Australian Government did in 2015 with 12,000 additional places for Syrian and Iraqi refugees. Canada has already announced its commitment of 20,000 additional places for Afghan refugees. Australia could match this offer and urge other resettlement states to do the same, sending a strong and positive message to states receiving Afghan refugees that the world is ready to share responsibility in the protection of lives at risk. 
  4. As many people are now at risk from hunger and lack of shelter due to their forced displacement, immediately increase Australian aid to the region to support programs to assist people who have been displaced across borders and, wherever possible, support organisations still offering assistance within Afghanistan.   
  5. We welcome the extension of temporary visas of all Afghan citizens in Australia announced by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on 17 August. A vital next step of this is to ensure that people whose asylum claims have been previously rejected be supported to submit new claims in the light of the changed circumstances in Afghanistan. 
  6. Extend permanent protection to 4300 Afghans on temporary protection visas, recognising that members of this group are unlikely to be able to return in safety for many years to come and need the assurance that they can continue to live in Australia without the constant fear of forced return. 
  7. Assist Afghan Australians, including people with temporary and permanent protection visas, with urgent family reunion applications for relatives who are at particular risk, as members of minorities targeted by the Taliban or people likely to be targeted because of their connections to western nations. This should include giving priority to finalising family reunion applications which have previously been lodged but are waiting on a decision from the Department of Home Affairs. 

We urge you to address these critical priorities.   

Signed by: 

  1. Refugee Council of Australia 
  2. Accessible Diversity Services Initiative Limited (ADSI)  
  3. Accord Tiling Pty Ltd 
  4. Act for Peace  
  5. ACT Hazara Community Inc
  6. Adventist Development and Relief Agency Australia Ltd.
  7. Afghan Australian Development Organisation 
  8. Afghan Australian Initiative Inc 
  9. Afghan Sufra Pty Ltd  
  10. Afghan Traditional  
  11. African Australian Hunting and Drumming Group 
  12. Alliance of Philippine Community Organisations Inc.(APCO) 
  13. ALMAS Medical Group 
  14. Amnesty International Australia 
  15. AMPARO Advocacy In 
  16. Amz Paint and Design Pty Ltd
  17. ANCORW (Australia Committee On Refugee Women)
  18. Anglican Board of Mission – Australia Limited 
  19. APNOR (Asia Pacific Network of Refugees)
  20. Archdiocese of Brisbane Catholic Education
  21. Architects for Peace 
  22. Armidale Rural Australians for Refugees 
  23. Armidale Sanctuary Humanitarian Settlement, Inc. 
  24. Association for Services to Torture and Trauma Survivors 
  25. Association of Women Educators  
  26. Assyrian Australian Association – Assyrian Resource Centre 
  27. Asylum Seeker Resource Centre (ASRC) 
  28. Asylum Seekers Centre 
  29. Au Bro Construction Pty Ltd  
  30. Auburn Small Community Organisation Network (ASCON) Inc,  
  31. Ausco Electrical Group 
  32. Australasian Society of HIV, Viral Hepatitis and Sexual Health Medicine 
  33. Australian Catholic Bishops Conference Office for Justice, Ecology and Peace 
  34. Australian Christian Churches
  35. Australian Churches Refugee Taskforce 
  36. Australian Council for International Development 
  37. Australian Council for Tamil Refugees 
  38. Australian Council of Social Service 
  39. Australian Education Union (AEU) 
  40. Australian Gender Equality Council 
  41. Australian Global Health Alliance 
  42. Australian Lawyers for Human Rights 
  43. Australian Lutheran World Service 
  44. Australian Network of Museums for Peace 
  45. Australian Refugee Association  
  46. Australian Services Union 
  47. Australian Women Lawyers Ltd  
  48. Australian Women’s Health Network 
  49. AVI 
  50. A1 Contracting Group Pty Ltd 
  51. A1 Spare Parts Pty Ltd  
  52. Baba Mazari Foundation Inc 
  53. Balmain For Refugees
  54. Baptist World Aid Australia 
  55. Bbr Bricklaying Pty Ltd 
  56. Bendigo Amnesty Group 
  57. Bennelong Friends of Refugees 
  58. Beyond the Orphanage Foundation 
  59. Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group
  60. Borough Of Queenscliffe
  61. Bosco Social Justice Group, Engadine 
  62. BPW Australia (Australian Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Clubs) 
  63. Bridge for Asylum Seekers Incorporated 
  64. Bridging Lanka Ltd 
  65. Brien Holden Foundation 
  66. Brigidine Asylum Seekers Project (BASP) 
  67. Brisbane On-Arrival Refugee and Asylum Seeker Support Group 
  68. Brisbane Refugee and Asylum Seeker Support Network (BRASS) 
  69. Brotherhood of St Laurence (BSL) 
  70. Burnet Institute 
  71. Byron Friends of Palestine 
  72. Cabrini Outreach 
  73. Canberra Refugee Support 
  74. CARAD – Centre for Asylum Seekers, Refugees and Detainees 
  75. CareerSeekers New Australian Internship Program 
  76. Caritas Australia 
  77. Castlemaine RAR 
  78. Catholic Social Services Victoria 
  79. CatholicCare Toowoomba and SW Qld  
  80. Centre for Human Rights Education, Curtin University 
  81. Centre for Multicultural Youth 
  82. Circle Green Community Legal
  83. Circle of Friends Australia 
  84. Cisarua Learning
  85. City of Hobart
  86. City of Port Adelaide Enfield
  87. cohealth 
  88. Communify Qld. 
  89. CommUnity Construction 
  90. Community Information and Support Victoria
  91. Community Migrant Resource Centre 
  92. Community Refugee Sponsorship Australia 
  93. Community Resource Unit  
  94. Companion House 
  95. COTA NT 
  96. Creating Space Project 
  97. Darebin City Council
  98. Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Sydney 
  99. Diaspora Action Australia  
  100. Diplomacy Training Program 
  101. Disaster Relief Australia
  102. District Council of Yankalilla
  103. Door of Hope Australia Inc. 
  104. Eastwood Uniting Church 
  105. Edmund Rice Centre for Justice & Community Education
  106. Edmund Rice Centre Western Australia 
  107. Elders Real Estate Goulburn
  108. Eleven Collective  
  109. End Child Detention Coalition Australia
  110. Epoch Geotechnical Services Pty Ltd 
  111. Essential Electric Solutions Pty Ltd  
  112. Fairtrade ANZ 
  113. FairTrade Films 
  114. Fasttransport Pty Ltd 
  115. Federal Loves Refugees 
  116. Federation of Ethnic Communities’ Councils of Australia 
  117. Filipino Women Support Group MacArthur 
  118. Forcibly Displaced People Network
  119. Forum of Australian Services for Survivors of Torture   
  120. Free To Feed 
  121. Ghan Roofing  
  122. Global Learning Centre 
  123. Good Return 
  124. Good Samaritan Refugee and Asylum Seeker Support Network 
  125. Good Shepherd Parish Plumpton 
  126. Greater Dandenong City Council
  127. Green Community 
  128. Green Connect 
  129. Hagar Australia  
  130. Hagar International Foundation
  131. Hazara Women of Australia 
  132. Hazarajat Transport Pty Ltd  
  133. HealthServe Australia 
  134. Hojat Migration Agent  
  135. Horn of Africa Relief and Development Agency 
  136. HOST International Ltd 
  137. House of Welcome 
  138. Human Rights Council of Australia 
  139. Human Rights Law Centre 
  140. Hunar Symposia 
  141. Ilyas Auto Dismantlers Pty Ltd 
  142. Imam Ali Ltd 
  143. Immigrant Women’s Support Service 
  144. Immigration Advice and Rights Centre 
  145. Independent and Peaceful Australia Network (IPAN) 
  146. Indigo Foundation 
  147. Inner West Council
  148. Institute for Human Secutiy and Social Change, La Trobe University 
  149. Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of Australia and Papua New Guinea 
  150. International Commission of Jurists Australia 
  151. International Detention Coalition (IDC)  
  152. International Justice Mission Australia 
  153. International Volunteers for Peace 
  154. International Women’s Development Agency 
  155. Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) Australia  
  156. John Green Tiling 
  157. Josephite Action Group (JAG) 
  158. Josephite Justice Network (JJN) 
  159. Josephite Mission and History Centre 
  160. Just Peace Queensland Inc 
  161. Justice and Peace Office, Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney 
  162. Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney 
  163. Kapit-bahayan Cooperative Ltd 
  164. Kateb Hazara Association  
  165. Kateb Hazara Organisation  
  166. Katib Hazara 
  167. Kyeema Foundation 
  168. Leeton Shire Council 
  169. Liberty Victoria 
  170. Life Without Barriers 
  171. Live and Learn Environmental Education 
  172. Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services 
  173. Loreto Sisters 
  174. Lutheran Church of Australia 
  175. M4 Car Removal  
  176. Mary Ward International Australia 
  177. Medical Association for Prevention of War 
  178. Melaleuca Australia 
  179. Mercy Community Romero Centre 
  180. Mercy Works Ltd  
  181. Metro Assist 
  182. Metro Express Car Removals 
  183. Micah Australia 
  184. Migrant and Refugee North Metropolitan Perth WA Conference 
  185. Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania 
  186. Migrant Women In Business 
  187. Migration Institute of Australia  
  188. Missionaries of the Sacred Heart Justice and Peace Centre 
  189. Motivation Australia
  190. MRC Northern Tas Inc 
  191. MRZ Wreckers Pty Ltd
  192. MTR Painting and Decorating  
  193. Multicultural Assistance Task Force (MATF) 
  194. Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga Inc 
  195. Multicultural Disability Advocacy Association 
  196. Multicultural Youth Advocacy Network 
  197. Multicultural Youth Affairs Network (MYAN NSW) 
  198. Murdoch Children’s Research Institute 
  199. Nasle Baba Foundation (NBF) 
  200. National Council of Churches in Australia (NCCA) 
  201. National Council of Jewish Women of Australia 
  202. National Justice Project 
  203. National Refugee-led Advisory and Advocacy Group 
  204. Nawai Bricklaying  
  205. Northern Settlement Services Ltd 
  206. NSW Car Removals  
  207. NSW Teachers Federation 
  208. NSWCCL 
  209. NT Working Women’s Centre 
  210. NTCOSS 
  211. Oaktree 
  212. Older Women’s Network NSW 
  213. OLQP Social Justice Group
  214. Omex Tiling Pty Ltd 
  215. One World Metal Recycling Pty Ltd  
  216. Our Lady of Dolours Chatswood Social Justice Ministry 
  217. Overseas Services to Survivors of Torture and Trauma 
  218. Oxfam Australia 
  219. PaCSIA (Peace and Conflict Studies Institute Australia) 
  220. Palmera  
  221. Parkinson Dental 
  222. Partner Housing Australasia (Building) Incorporated 
  223. Pax Christi Australia 
  224. Pax Christi Queensland
  225. Peace, Justice, Ecology – Diocese of Parramatta 
  226. People with Disability Australia 
  227. Plan International Australia 
  228. Pottsville Refugee Support Group
  229. Precious Renovations
  230. Premier Construction Solutions 
  231. Presentation Sisters Queensland 
  232. Puffling 
  233. Qh Electrical
  234. Quaker Service Australia 
  235. Queensland Program of Assistance to Survivors of Torture and Trauma (QPASTT) 
  236. Rasool Hussaini Plaster Setting 
  237. Rbn plumbing 
  238. Redlands for Refugees 
  239. RedR Australia 
  240. Refugee Advice and Casework Service (RACS) 
  241. Refugee and Immigration Legal Service (RAILS) 
  242. Refugee Art Project  
  243. Refugee Health Network Qld 
  244. Refugee Health, Tasmanian Health Service 
  245. Refugee Legal 
  246. Refugee Nurses Australia  
  247. Rights In Action Inc. 
  248. Roseville Asylum Seeker and Refugee Support Group – Roseville Uniting Church 
  249. Rural Australians for Refugees 
  250. Rural Australians for Refugees Castlemaine Incorporated
  251. Safe Asylum, Launceston 
  252. Sahar Super Market NSW Pty Ltd
  253. Salaam Community 
  254. SBHOPTICAL  
  255. SCALES Community Legal Centre 
  256. Scrap Metal
  257. Settlement Council of Australia 
  258. Settlement Services International  
  259. SIMNI Morton North 
  260. Sisters 4 Sustainability
  261. Sisters of Mercy  
  262. Sisters of Mercy Brisbane  
  263. Sisters of Saint Joseph 
  264. Sisters of the Good Samaritan 
  265. SJ Around the Bay – network of Catholic Parish Social Justice Groups in Diocese of Broken Bay 
  266. Soroptimist International Moreton North Inc (SIMNI) 
  267. Soroptimist International of Australia 
  268. Southern Downs Refugee and Migrant Network (SDRAMN) 
  269. Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre 
  270. Speaking Up For You 
  271. Spectrum Migrant Resource Centre 
  272. St Columbas Parish North Leichhardt Social Justice Group 
  273. St Mary’s In Exile  
  274. St Vincent de Paul Society National Council  
  275. St Vincent de Paul Society New South Wales 
  276. St Vincent de Paul Society Victoria 
  277. St Vincent de Society SA Refugee and Asylum Seeker Service  
  278. Stafford Catholic Parish 
  279. STARTTS 
  280. Support Association for the Women of Afghanistan (SAWA) – NSW 
  281. Support Association for the Women of Afghanistan SAWA-Australia (SA) Inc 
  282. Survivors of Torture and Trauma Assistance and Rehabilitation Service 
  283. Sydney Metal Corp 
  284. Sydney Multicultural Community Services  
  285. Sydney Peace Foundation 
  286. Sydwide Scrap Car Removal pty Ltd
  287. Tamil Women Development Group  
  288. Tasmanian Asylum Seeker Support Network 
  289. The Bread and Butter Project 
  290. The Centre for Women and Co. 
  291. The Good Samaritans 
  292. The LBW Trust 
  293. The Refugee Health Network of Australia 
  294. The Separation Planner 
  295. The Social Outfit 
  296. The Social Responsibilities Committee, Anglican Church Southern Queensland
  297. The Tasmania Opportunity 
  298. The Victorian Foundation for Survivors of Torture Inc. 
  299. This Life 
  300. Tolo Supermarket  
  301. Tommie magazine 
  302. Training for Change
  303. Transparency International Australia 
  304. Uki Refugee Project 
  305. Unconcern Construction Pty Ltd  
  306. UNICEF Australia 
  307. Union Aid Abroad-APHEDA 
  308. Union of Australian Women (Qld)
  309. United Nations Association of Australia (WA)  
  310. United Workers Union 
  311. Uniting Church Action for Society and Environment 
  312. Uniting Church in Australia Assembly 
  313. Uniting Church in Australia, Synod of Queensland
  314. UnitingVicTas 
  315. UnitingWorld 
  316. Verve Super 
  317. Victorian Refugee Health Network  
  318. Violence Prevention Australia 
  319. Walli Asr Fresh Food and Butcher Shop  
  320. Walter Taylor Branch of the Queensland Labor Party 
  321. WaterAid Australia 
  322. Welcoming Australia 
  323. Western Region Ethnic Communities Council 
  324. Western Sydney University Persian Society 
  325. Whitlam Institute 
  326. Whittlesea Community Connections 
  327. WIRE  
  328. WIZO Australia   
  329. Women in Adult and Vocational Education (WAVE) 
  330. Women’s Electoral Lobby Australia 
  331. Women’s Health Goulburn North East 
  332. Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) – Australia 
  333. Women’s Network Australia 
  334. World Wellness Group Ltd 
  335. Wyndham Community and Education Centre 
  336. Your Dream Painting
  337. Zafar Painting 
