Refugee Council of Australia
Award recipients at the 2023 NSW Humanitarian Awards, Government House, Sydney
NSW Humanitarian Awards 2023 presented by Refugee Council and STARTTS

26 July 2023
On Wednesday 12 July, the 15th NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented at Sydney’s Government House . An initiative of Refugee Council of Australia and the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS), the Awards recognise those who have made an exceptionally positive contribution towards issues in NSW related to refugees and people seeking asylum.

The Awards were presented STARTTS Patron Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales.

Read more about the awards and their recipients on the STARTTS website.

2023 NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented to:

Refugee Community Worker
Aynalem Tessema

Highly commended
Mahmoud Murad

Refugee Supporter
Miriam Pellicano

Education
Odarka Brecko

Highly commended
Sonal Singh

Government and Legal
Oliver Slewa

Business
Welcome Merchant
Marjorie Tenchavez

Media
‘After the fall’, Australian Story, ABC TV
Olivia Rousset and Greg Hassall

Sport
Sydney Youth FC

Rural and Regional
Tin Hta Nu

Highly commended
Marlene Griffin

Photograph by Brad Hunter, Salty Dingo
