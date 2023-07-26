NSW Humanitarian Awards 2023 presented by Refugee Council and STARTTS

On Wednesday 12 July, the 15th NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented at Sydney’s Government House . An initiative of Refugee Council of Australia and the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS), the Awards recognise those who have made an exceptionally positive contribution towards issues in NSW related to refugees and people seeking asylum.

The Awards were presented STARTTS Patron Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales.

Read more about the awards and their recipients on the STARTTS website.

2023 NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented to:

Refugee Community Worker

Aynalem Tessema

Highly commended

Mahmoud Murad

Refugee Supporter

Miriam Pellicano

Education

Odarka Brecko

Highly commended

Sonal Singh

Government and Legal

Oliver Slewa

Business

Welcome Merchant

Marjorie Tenchavez

Media

‘After the fall’, Australian Story, ABC TV

Olivia Rousset and Greg Hassall

Sport

Sydney Youth FC

Rural and Regional

Tin Hta Nu

Highly commended

Marlene Griffin

Photograph by Brad Hunter, Salty Dingo