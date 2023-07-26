NSW Humanitarian Awards 2023 presented by Refugee Council and STARTTS

On Wednesday 12 July, the 15th NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented at Sydney’s Government House . An initiative of Refugee Council of Australia and the NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors (STARTTS), the Awards recognise those who have made an exceptionally positive contribution towards issues in NSW related to refugees and people seeking asylum.
The Awards were presented STARTTS Patron Her Excellency the Honourable Margaret Beazley AC KC, Governor of New South Wales.
Read more about the awards and their recipients on the STARTTS website.
2023 NSW Humanitarian Awards were presented to:
Refugee Community Worker
Aynalem Tessema
Highly commended
Mahmoud Murad
Refugee Supporter
Miriam Pellicano
Education
Odarka Brecko
Highly commended
Sonal Singh
Government and Legal
Oliver Slewa
Business
Welcome Merchant
Marjorie Tenchavez
Media
‘After the fall’, Australian Story, ABC TV
Olivia Rousset and Greg Hassall
Sport
Sydney Youth FC
Rural and Regional
Tin Hta Nu
Highly commended
Marlene Griffin