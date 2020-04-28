Share #NobodyLeftBehind on social media

fbpx
Refugee Council of Australia
28 April 2020
More than 1.1 million temporary visa holders currently do not have the support they need to get through COVID-19 in Australia. We need to get this issue on the agenda. Access to Medicare, income support and prompt visa renewals. Can you help us by sharing content on social media and getting #NobodyLeftBehind trending?

We have created a bunch of resources you can use to help do this.

