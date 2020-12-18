New data reveals children of people seeking asylum left hungry as impact of COVID- 19 crisis deepens

As Australia celebrates low case numbers of COVID-19 and early signs of economic recovery, the Refugee Council of Australia (RCOA) has today released new figures revealing the extent of a deepening crisis amongst people seeking asylum.

The Australian Government’s decision to exclude people seeking asylum from COVID-19- related support has left tens of thousands forced to rely on emergency relief to survive. Now, as charities and social networks struggle to shoulder the ongoing burden, shocking new data shows that this crisis is only deepening with time. RCOA’s survey of emergency relief providers – serving thousands of people seeking asylum – revealed that of those surveyed:

70% of people have been forced to skip meals due to hardship

14% are currently experiencing homelessness, while 55% are at imminent risk of homelessness

88% have struggled to pay their rent since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

RCOA CEO Paul Power said, “For years, the Australian Government has subjected people to agonising waiting times for decisions on their asylum claims, coupled with a cruel temporary visa cycle which makes it extremely difficult to secure stable, long-term employment. As a result, people in this situation were some of the first – and worst-affected – by sweeping job losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The government, however, has repeatedly refused to provide substantial or ongoing support. As a result, our member agencies who provide basic services such as food banks for these people are now experiencing their highest demand ever and are struggling to provide the colossal scale of assistance needed.

“The Australian Government is touting the end of the recession but, by leaving over 100,000 people behind, is willingly creating a growing crisis in our communities,” Mr Power said.

As people are faced with the agonising choice of feeding their families or paying the rent, many are relying on food banks to survive. Dr Gillian Singleton, Medical Director of the Cabrini Asylum Seeker and Refugee Health Hub, said that she has been treating children of people seeking asylum for signs of nutritional deficiencies.

“Food banks generally have tinned food and minimal fresh fruit and vegetables, which makes it difficult to provide children with the nutrition they need for healthy growth and development,” Dr Singleton said. “If people are unable to work or to find work, I’m not sure how they are supposed to survive. It is heart-breaking to see people who describe feeling so hopeless and helpless. They can’t return home due to fear of persecution but can’t live here without the support of charities.”