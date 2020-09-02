National Week of Solidarity – #NoChildLeftBehind

Next week is Child Protection Week, and we will be seizing the opportunity to point to the crisis facing children and young people seeking asylum during the Covid-19 pandemic. As people seeking asylum remain ineligible for JobSeeker and JobKeeper, we are concerned that many are being forced into destitution and even homelessness.

We have been doing all we can to ensure that the Minister for Families & Social Services Anne Ruston, is aware of the dire need facing many families seeking asylum.

And it’s working.

We have been hearing that the government is starting to see that people seeking asylum require support during the pandemic, but more public pressure is needed to move from sympathy to action.

That’s why we are inviting you to join us for the National Week of Solidarity to implore Minister Ruston to ensure #NoChildLeftBehind.

There are a number of ways you can get involved in the National Week of Solidarity, depending on your capacity. All are important, so please do as many as you can:

In particular weencourage you to join our Solidarity Assembly happening next Tuesday 8 September. It is set to be an engaging and important conversation about the current situation facing people seeking asylum at this time.

Solidarity Assembly – Key Details:

Date: Tuesday 8th September

Time: 7pm AEST/6.30pm ACST/5pm AWST

Length: 1 hour

What: An action focused webinar f or students, teachers, parents and community members

or students, teachers, parents and community members Speakers: Edward Santow – Human Rights Commissioner at the Australian Human Rights Commission Shabnam Safa – Chair of the National Refugee-led Advisory and Advocacy Group (NRAAG) Sandra* – young woman seeking asylum Hani Abdile – Spoken word artist Shukufa Tahiri – Policy Officer at the Refugee Council of Australia



The Solidarity Assembly is designed for students, teachers, parents and members of the public to learn more about the issues and how you can get involved in the campaign to help achieve change.

The Solidarity Assembly will take place via Zoom, and we will cover the current policy context for people seeking asylum, hear directly from someone in the process, appreciate some amazing poetry and artistry, with a Q&A to follow after all speakers have presented. Finally we will provide a range of opportunities to ensure Minister Ruston hears our call loud and clear.

You can bring as many people along as you like, and don’t forget to share the event with other schools and community groups in your area!

We hope you can join us for this important event. We are so close to achieving change.

*Sandra’s name has been changed to protect her identity.