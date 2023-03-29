Refugee Council of Australia
Books

A Thousand Splendid Suns

Set against the backdrop of the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the rise of the Taliban, this novel follows the intersecting stories of two Afghan women.

30 March 2023
Films

Capernaum (Capharnaüm)

Twelve-year-old Zain commits a violent crime after running away from his neglectful parents. While in jail, he decides to sue them for bringing him into the world.

28 March 2023

