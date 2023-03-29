A special investigation into the mass exodus of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar. The film examines evidence that Myanmar’s security forces used systematic rape and terror tactics to expel hundreds of thousands of Rohingya from the country.
Be a champion for refugee rights
Join our mailing list and be the first to receive active resources. We need you to show Australia cares about refugees. Join Us
Search
Recent Posts
What is a refugee?
30 March 2023
Styx
28 March 2023
The Other Side Of Hope
29 March 2023
Capernaum (Capharnaüm)
28 March 2023
Dear Habib
29 March 2023