Maya Cranitch (AM) has had many years of experience at Australian Catholic University (ACU) and at the University of Sydney, lecturing in language and literacy education. She has worked as a consultant the area of education for refugees both in Australia with the NSW Department of Education and as a volunteer member of the Jesuit Refugee Service Global Education team. Maya has been a Program Coordinator with the ACU Refugee program on the Thai Burma Border and a faculty member of the University of Geneva Summer school in Higher Education in Emergencies.

Maya arrived in Australia as a refugee from Hungary with her family and is Chair of the Refugee Council of Australia.