Refugee Council of Australia
FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmail
Maya cranitch photo
Home > 2022 June speakers > Maya Cranitch
2022 June speakers

Maya Cranitch

18 July 2022
1 min read

Maya Cranitch (AM) has had many years of experience at Australian Catholic University (ACU)  and at the University of Sydney, lecturing in language and literacy education. She has worked as a consultant the area of education for refugees both in Australia with the NSW Department of Education and as a volunteer member of the Jesuit Refugee Service Global Education team. Maya has been a Program Coordinator with the ACU Refugee program on the Thai Burma Border and a faculty member of the University of Geneva Summer school in Higher Education in Emergencies.  

Maya arrived in Australia as a refugee from Hungary with her family and is Chair of the Refugee Council of Australia.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint this

You may also like

Newspapers coming out of printing press
2022 June speakers

Fatma Mohamed

Fatma is community worker with qualifications in community development and social welfare. For over 25 years she has worked with the new and emerging communities in numerous roles in NGOS and both local and state...

18 July 2022
Kateryna argyrou
2022 June speakers

Kateryna Argyrou

Kateryna Argyrou is an investment analyst at Maple-Brown Abbott (MBA), a leading Australian fund manager with over $10bn in assets under management. Kateryna is responsible for the firm’s Real Estate portfolio. Prior to...

18 July 2022
Nedhal amir pic
2022 June speakers

Nedhal Amir

Nedhal Amir came to Australia from Iraq with her husband and four children in 2005, after applying for a humanitarian entrance visa.  They fled Iraq “because of the religious discrimination,” she said. “My children...

18 July 2022